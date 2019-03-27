Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon’s Arjun Patiala gets a new release date for the THIRD time

All the dilemma revolving around the release date of Dinesh Vijan’s Arjun Patiala seems to have no end. It was only recently when the makers of Arjun Patiala announced that the film will hit the big screens on May 3, 2019. However, there seems to be a change in their plans since the film has got a new release date. In a tweet shared by the producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar, he has revealed that Arjun Patiala has been preponed. The film will now release on July 19, 2019.

Interestingly, this is the third time the makers have changed the film’s release date. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on September 13, 2018, before its delay. Reportedly, the reason behind the delay is that it wasn’t getting enough screens. A source associated with the film had revealed to an online portal, “The market is getting tougher. Even regional films are getting a huge number of screens these days, and the number of single-screen theatres is dwindling. It’s not just Arjun Patiala, but many films that are suffering because of this. They are releasing with as many screens as they can get.”

Well, we hope that this one’s the final release date. Arjun Patiala stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. While Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma will be seen playing the role of cops, Kriti Sanon will play a TV reporter who’s always on a lookout for meaty stories. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and produced by Dinesh Vijan.