Diljit Dosanjh to get waxed in Delhi!

Reputed and popular singer turned actor Diljit Dosanjh needs no introduction. The star has an ocean of fan-following and is one of Punjab’s leading stars. The talented actor, who made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Udta Punjab in 2016, is now all set to get up close and personal with his fans.

Before you begin to wonder where it is that you can meet him, allow us to break this to you. The Punjabi sensation will soon get his very own wax statue at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in Delhi. The official twitter handle of Madame Tussauds Delhi teased fans with the and it’s not too difficult to guess the star.

This "Punjab da Puttar" will make a larger than life entrance to #TussuadsDelhi soon.

Can you guess who will be measured by our artists this sunday? pic.twitter.com/hWz559OHrq — Madame Tussauds (@tussaudsdelhi) July 13, 2018

The actor is also very active on social media and keeps his fans updated about the happenings in his life. Diljit's latest outing Soorma has made a solid start at the box office and the actor is being lauded for his performance in the film.

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures, Soorma stars Diljit and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. The movie presents the story of Sandeep Singh, who was paralyzed and used a wheelchair for two years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006.