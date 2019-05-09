Diljit Dosanjh was not invited to Met Gala 2019, but he created his own!

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 5.43 pm May 09 2019, 5.43 pm

The Met Gala 2019 happened a couple of days ago but it still has the internet talking. Did you like Priyanka Chopra's over-dramatic look, Kylie Jenner's purple hair or Katy Parry's huge burger dress? The fashion police is abuzz and the internet is having a good time, either creating or surfing through memes. And amidst everything, here's our own Desi Boy Diljit Dosanjh, doing his own Jugaad. He wasn't invited to the Met Gala but a true Punjabi never loses heart!

Therefore, he created his own Met Gala and even walked on the red carpet accompanied by a prettily dressed woman. He is on a promotional spree for his Punjabi release Shadaa. He and co-star Neeru Bajwa came up with the perfect plan to announce the film's release date. In a video shared by Diljit, one sees him decked up in a blingy pink suit and Neeru in a pink dress, walking hand in hand. They even stylishly wave to the paparazzi...LOL! Did you see a better Met Gala ramp walk ever?

Shaada is the directorial debut of Jagdeep Sidhu, reuniting Diljit and Neeru once more. The duo had earlier collaborated for the 2015 film Sardaar Ji. A big-screen reunion did not happen again, although they did come together for a song titled Raat Di Gedi. Shaada is set to release on 21st June.

Diljit also has two Bollywood films in his kitty. Good News, a family drama, stars him alongside Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Arjun Patiala, on the other hand, will feature him along with Varun Sharma and Kriti Sanon.

And if you keep going this way, Diljit, then we are sure that all the leading galas will soon die to have you over!