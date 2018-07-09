Diljit Dosanjh's confession of some Bollywood filmmakers wanting him to remove his turban on-screen is sad

Diljit Dosanjh is surely one of the best actors we have in the industry today. But we are sure just like us you too wonder that why don't we see him often on the screen? Well, Diljit himself has answered that question. In an interview he was asked that what has kept him away from Hindi films and he said that the kind of roles that he is being offered are not something extra-ordinary. But the shocking part is that some filmmakers did went knocking on his door with film offers, but they wanted him to star in their movies without his turban.

“I don’t do much films in Bollywood because nothing substantial has been offered to me, I get offers but I feel even if I don't play this role someone else will, it won’t make a difference. Even now my most favourite directors from Bollywood have offered me films which I cannot do because they want me to do it without turban and that’s not possible. Turban is my identity, it’s my emotion,” he said. We wonder who are these directors...

This is not only shocking, but really sad that his turban is limiting him to work in Hindi movies. Even though we will see him in Soorma, which hits the theatres this Friday, we really hope that things change for him and we get to see him more often in Hindi movies. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in comments below.