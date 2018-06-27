Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Ta Ra Rum Pum, Wanted - 10 movies with the same name that are totally different

Some movie titles are so blisteringly original there's no chance in hell they've ever been used before. All this while we thought that the makers of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge presumably never had to check IMDb. Yash Raj Films, you think never had to worry about a copyright claim from another studio for the title of the film. Right? Wrong. Not many know this, but a film with the title Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge was released in 1980 as well. It starred Beena Banerjee, Desh Gautam and Tariq Shah. Surprised? So were we when we learnt this fact, thanks to a Twitter handle, which goes by the name of Cinema Rare.

They have compiled a list of many Bollywood films with the same title. We have selected the best and the most popular ones. So here are 9 more massive movies that share a name with the less-illustrious others. Be ready to be surprised:

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

We all loved Ajay Devgn and Kajol's chemistry in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, which released in 1998, right? Majorly because the two were in love with each other IRL. But did you know that a movie of the same name was being made in the early 80s as well? It starred Tina Ambani, Shashi Kapoor, Ashok Kumar and Sharmila Tagore. The Tina starrer was eventually shelved and didn't see the light of the day.

Commando

Vidyut Jamwal may not be the star that he had promised to be when he started but he did make a strong impression with the film, Commando, which released in 2013. However, Mithun Chakraborty will always be considered as the original commando as he starred in the film with the same title that released in 1988.

Yakeen

Many of you might not even remember the 2005 film, Yakeen, which starred Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Rampal. But few can forget the 1969 film with the same title. Starring Dharmendra in a double role and Sharmila Tagore, the film is one of the few legit espionage thrillers to be made in India in the 60’s.

Rakht/Raqt

This one is a bit more surprising than others on the list because both the movies released after 2000. The first one, which was spelt Rakht released in 2004 and it had an ensemble cast, which includes Bipasha Basu, Sanjay Dutt, Dino Morea, Neha Dhupia, Suniel Shetty and Amrita Arora Ladakh. The other, which is spelt as Raqt hit the theatres in 2013 and featured Shweta Bhardwaj, Arjun Mahajan, Sheena Sahabadi and Gulshan Grover in lead roles. It turned out to be a disaster.

Chor Machaaye Shor

Judge us all you want, but we sort of enjoyed watching Chor Machaaye Shor (2002), which starred Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu. We learnt there was another 1974 movie with the same title and it starred Shashi Kapoor, Mumtaz, Danny Denzongpa, Madan Puri and Asit Sen. We know what we have to do this weekend.

Amar Prem

Believe it or not, there have been not two, but five movies with the same title. The first one was released in 1936 and the last one in 1972. We might have a Guiness World record here. 5 movies, one name is definitely quite amazing.

Wanted

Wanted, which was released in 2009 changed or rather saved Salman Khan's career. Incidentally, Mithun Chakraborty, who shares a good rapport with Salman starred in a movie with the same name that released in 1984. It also starred Tina Munim, Mazhar Khan, Om Shivpuri, Asrani and Krishan Dhawan.

Yuvvraaj/Yuvraaj

Since we are talking about Salman Khan, we all know that he starred in Subhash Ghai's Yuvvraaj. We also know that the film failed miserably. What we don't know is that there was another movie with the same title, different spelling that was released in 1979 and it starred Vinod Khanna, Indrani Mukherjee and Aruna Irani.

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Shekhar Kapur was to make Ta Ra Rum Pum many years back with Priety Zinta in the lead. He even got AR Rahman on-board to compose the music. But the film didn't take off and Yash Raj Films made the movie with the same name. It starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.