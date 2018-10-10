Dimple Kapadia dances her heart out in Italy on a song from Bobby

Dimple Kapadia danced on the streets of Italy on a song from Bobby.

Dimple Kapadia is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses we have in Bollywood. She used to light-up the screens with her beauty and charisma. With movies like Bobby, Saagar, Zakhmi Aurat, Ram Lakhan, Rudaali and others she carved a niche for herself in the industry. Currently, the veteran actress is on a vacation in Italy with her daughter Twinkle Khanna and son-in-law Akshay Kumar. On the streets of Italy, when a musician played a song from Bobby, Dimple couldn’t control herself and started dancing.

Akshay took to Instagram to share the video of his mother-in-law dancing on social media. It is actually a treat watching Dimple Kapadia dancing as it has been quite long we have not seen her graceful moves on the big screen. The song played by the musician is Main Shayar Toh Nahi. The original song had Aruna Irani shaking a leg on it and Dimple has tried to recreate some of the steps from the song.

Dimple Kapadia was last seen on the big screen in 2015 release Welcome Back. She played one of the supporting characters in the film. Though she currently doesn’t have any film in her kitty, we are sure fans of the actress would love to see her on the big screen soon.