Dimple Kapadia joins team Brahmastra - here's her first pic from the sets

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has been Bollywood’s hot topic ever since its announcement, thanks to its exceptional star cast. The movie brings together the real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for the first time on the big screen. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too stars in the film. As if that wasn't already a casting coup, Karan Johar, who is producing the film even got south superstar Nagarjuna on-board and that took the excitement a few notches higher. Nagarjuna will be seen in a Hindi film for the first time since 2003. But you think that’s the end of the film’s legendary cast, here’s more. Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has joined the team and we have her first pic from the sets in Bulgaria.

"She will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in the film. It is to Karan’s credit that he could get the nod from Dimple,” a source was quoted by Mumbai Mirror. Since Twinkle Khanna shares a great rapport with Karan Johar, it doesn't come as a surprise that he managed to get Dimple on-board.

Brahmastra is a trilogy and it also stars TV actress Mouni Roy, who is making her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Gold.