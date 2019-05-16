Dinesh Vijan's Shiddat: Radhika Madan is all set to embark on 'the journey beyond love'

Darshana Devi May 16 2019, 12.59 pm May 16 2019, 12.59 pm

2019 has seen some stellar movies and we’re barely halfway into the year. The year began with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which ruled the box office for the longest time and was followed up by Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Gully Boy, Badla among others. The other half of 2019 is looking good too with films like Kabir Singh, Bharat, Dabangg 3, Super 30 and more waiting on the sidelines to be released. Even as we’re awaiting these films, a ton of them are in production for 2020 and joining the list is Dinesh Vijan’s love story titled Shiddat- Journey Beyond Love.

We woke up to the news on Thursday morning, with a lot of deets of the upcoming project. The film is to star Pataakha fame Radhika Madan alongside actors like Diana Penty, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina in key roles. While Radhika will be seen romancing Sunny, Diana will portray Mohit’s love-interest in it. The film deals with two parallel tracks, chronicling the journey of both the couples. Taking to Instagram, Radhika also shared the first look of the film.

Take a look at Radhika’s post here:

Commenting on the film, Dinesh says, “Well I got married recently, so I’m feeling it! But on a serious note, in our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it’s difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it. Shiddat is not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn’t usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that’s Shiddat.”

With filmmaker Kunal Deshmukh taking the director’s chair for it, the film will go on floors in September. It will be shot extensively across Punjab, Paris and London and is expected to release in summer 2020.