Dingko Singh biopic: Shahid Kapoor to play the part, but will he look the part?

Congratulations, another one of our national hero has been whitewashed and Raja Krishna Menon is the one to blame once again. After Akshay Kumar played Ranjit Katyal in Airlift in 2016, a story that belonged to Mathunny Mathews from Kerala, Menon has now roped in the very talented Shahid Kapoor to play boxer and former Asian Games gold medalist Dingko Singh. Obviously for Menon both Dingko and Shahid are similar to look at.

The film, which is slated to go on floors around April 2019, will chronicle the life of the award-winning boxer, who hails from Manipur and was the first and the only Asian gold medalist boxer from India.

Not so long ago Shahid Kapoor's ex "good friend" Priyanka Chopra had also played a boxer from Manipur. Mary Kom’s life was a huge hit on screen even if the actress playing her looked nothing like her. Sources say after many failed attempts at prosthetics, Priyanka and team had decided to not go ahead with the look, the story was good enough.

There’s no doubt that these actors are masters at their craft. They have a fan following that fills seats at cinema halls and that it’s ultimately about the money. But what remains to be seen is whether Singh will be represented the way a boxer of his stature should be on the silver screen or will all be lost to the razzmatazz of Bollywood.