Director Aanand L Rai strives hard to achieve size Zero

Bollywood celebrities often set trends when it comes to fitness. From Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the fitness stories of the industry people are quite inspiring. And now, it looks like another Bollywood biggie is trying his hands at setting fitness goals. It’s Aanand L Rai, the director of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Zero.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter on Friday to share an image of Rai, in which the latter is seen working out in the gym. Bajpayee, in his caption, jokingly pointed out that the filmmaker is inspired by his own film and is ‘striving hard to achieve size zero’.

look who I caught in the gym.Inspired by his own film .striving hard to achieve size zero.@aanandlrai best wishes my friend. pic.twitter.com/QVzfH7yNXT — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 16, 2018

Speaking of Zero, the makers recently dropped the much-awaited trailer which has garnered immense attention. The film’s leads SRK, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif earned a lot of praises for their on-screen performances.

Just recently, Rai shared a clip on his Twitter handle which shows the music composers of the film working on the final rounds of work.

The film will see SRK playing a vertically challenged man, Anushka will be seen portraying a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy, and Katrina plays a star struggling with alcoholism. It’s expected to release on December 21.