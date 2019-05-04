Director Milap Zaveri shuts down rumours of legendary actress Mumtaz' death

Divya Ramnani May 04 2019, 12.06 am May 04 2019, 12.06 am

It was on the night of May 3 that trade analyst Komal Nahta took the internet by storm after he announced the sudden demise of yesteryear actress Mumtaz. Taking to his Twitter account, Nahta wrote that Mumtaz, on Friday morning, passed away in her sleep due to cardiac arrest and that her funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday once her daughter heads back from the USA. Thankfully, that tweet lasted all of 20 minutes before clarification came in that Mumtaz was, in fact, alive and well.

The legendary Mumtaz is very much fine and the news has been confirmed by filmmaker Milap Zaveri. Milap, in his tweet, wrote that Mumtaz is alive and she is doing fine. The Satyameva Jayate filmmaker confirmed the news from her nephew Shaad Randhawa. In fact, he spoke to the lady herself and appealed that she wants her death ‘rumours’ to stop.

Here’s Milap Zaveri’s tweet in regards to Mumtaz’s health update:

Mumtaz Aunty is alive and absolutely fine. Just spoke to her and @Shaadrandhawa her nephew. She would like for the rumors to stop 🙏 https://t.co/S79v5KEjcD — Milap (@zmilap) May 3, 2019

Check out Komal Nahta’s misleading and now deleted tweet here:

Immediately after Komal Nahta’s tweet, the news spread like wildfire with fans beginning to mourn her demise.

Well, this is not the first time the internet has been hit with rumours of Mumtaz’s death. It was only last week that speculations of Mumtaz’s demise were doing the rounds and to rubbish it, a video of Mumtaz was posted by her daughter Tanya on her Instagram. In the clip, a healthy and hearty Mumtaz could be heard saying, “It felt strange to see that so many people were worried about me after so many years. I am thankful to have received your love. Do not get worried… I am very happy and healthy. I am not lonely, as it was reported. My children are looking after me and I am happy.”

Watch Mumtaz’s video here:

We are glad that know all these rumours are just that, rumours. On that note, keep rocking and stay smiling, Mumtazji!