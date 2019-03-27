Director Ram Kamal Mukherjee to have Bollywood's first transgender actor in Season's Greetings

Renowned filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee is coming up with an unconventional film called Season’s Greetings, which will feature a transgender actor as the lead. Unfortunately, the filmmaker seemed to have had a tough time convincing actors to play the role of a transgender. Somehow, he eventually ended up casting real-life transgender Shree Ghatak in his film. With Shree, Ram will also be introducing Bollywood's first ever transgender actor. In his recent interaction, the filmmaker shared how tough it was for him to hunt an Indian actor to play the particular role.

“It was difficult to cast a male actor or a female actor to play the role of a transgender in the film. Most actors have certain inhabitation in portraying the role that’s not gender-specific,” he said. “I wanted someone who would believe in the character, and perform with great poise, aesthetic sense and justify it,” he added. Opening up about her character and showering words of appreciation for the director, Shree shared, “Working with Ram Kamal was a learning experience, as he knew exactly what he wanted from me. He was very sure about my make-up, hair and costume. He wanted a particular look that would look real on screen. Mostly we have seen caricatures in the name of transgender characters in mainstream Bollywood movies."

“I was apprehensive before accepting the role, thinking that this must be a repetition of the same Bollywood trend. But when I heard the story, I had goosebumps and tears rolled down. I immediately agreed to be a part of this film,” she continued.

She will also be seen alongside Celina Jaitly in the film. “Celina is such a sweetheart, I adore her for standing by the cause and making me feel comfortable at the shoot," she said.

Without giving away much about her character, she added, “It’s an important character that bonds the relationship between mother and daughter.”

The film is a tribute to late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh and also stars Lillete Dubey.