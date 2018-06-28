Disha Patani and her never-ending love affair with hot pants!

Prajakta Ajgaonkar April 09 2019, 4.52 pm April 09 2019, 4.52 pm

We all love to wear something that’s a combination of chic and comfy, right?! But, at the same time, we don’t mind going risqué on few occasions and choose something that’s more on the sexier side, and is a little less comfortable.

But for Disha Patani, the current eye-candy for all the young men, it has to be hot shorts first, above everything else. Ever since she stepped into showbiz, in fact even prior to that, her love affair with hot pants began.

While, you may say that there’s nothing novel about donning a pair of hot pants as every other girl wears them, we particularly pick Disha for her continued determination to not bid adieu to them. Be it at a gym, a dance class, an event or a movie date, Disha just can’t do without those teeny-weeny pants that perfectly accentuate her tall legs.

Time and again, we see her in hot pants and no, we’re certainly not complaining. The leggy lass works really hard in maintaining herself and has an enviable bod so she can carry any kind of outfit with utmost ease, however, if she has to make a choice, we’re pretty sure, she will chose those little denim pants. She perfectly shows us how you can team up a sweatshirt with a hot pant or even a body-hugging top for that matter.

So, all you pretty girls out there, it’s time to embrace your love for those mini pants like Disha and set the temperatures soaring.