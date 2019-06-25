Soheib Ahsan June 25 2019, 11.43 pm June 25 2019, 11.43 pm

There is no doubt that being an actor or an actress requires vigilant diets and constant fitness regimes. A number of celebrities often share videos where they undergo hardcore exercise and training. The latest in this trend was Disha Patani. She shared a video of herself executing a cartwheel gracefully claiming that this was her first training session after a long time. Although the credit goes to her, one has to remember to credit the training centre and its trainers for their efforts behind the celebrities.

Disha Patani’s training ground, Fly Zone Fitness, is used to hosting Bollywood celebrities and training them. Located in Andheri, the centre is the training ground for many top celebrities where they can practice a variety of skills. The centre’s Instagram account reveals that actors and actresses like Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Suuny Leone are regular visitors. They are trained for a variety of activities. From training for cartwheels and back-flips to training for stunts, Fly Zone has it all. Going through their videos reveals that even though the stuntmen might be doing all the dangerous work, actors and actresses themselves have to undergo a lot of fitness and flexibility training as well.

