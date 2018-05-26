Disha Patani goes the Beyonce way, burns the floor with her moves

If you follow Disha Patani closely on Instagram, you'd know she just loves to put on the music and dance her heart out. She is presently practising with celebrity dance coach James Hiwale and keeps sharing videos too. The latest addition is one where Disha replicates moves of Beyonce, from one of her most popular performances. Beyonce is definitely a class apart from anyone else, but we simply are in awe of Disha's dancing prowess after watching the video.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2018 at 8:14pm PDT

"Wanted to make this for a very long time, just for fun, a tribute to my idol @beyonce," she wrote.

Not long ago, we also heard Disha was being trained by her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Tiger is probably the fittest among his lot, and nails whatever form of dancing he indulges in. He definitely would be a good company for Disha.

On the work front, Disha is basking in the success of Baaghi 2. The film went on to be a blockbuster. Moving on, she has bagged a pivotal role in Salman Khan's Bharat. She is also essaying the lead role in Southern film Sanghamitra.