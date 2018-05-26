home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Disha Patani goes the Beyonce way, burns the floor with her moves

Disha Patani goes the Beyonce way, burns the floor with her moves

First published: May 26, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Updated: May 26, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

If you follow Disha Patani closely on Instagram, you'd know she just loves to put on the music and dance her heart out.  She is presently practising with celebrity dance coach James Hiwale and keeps sharing videos too.  The latest addition is one where Disha replicates moves of Beyonce, from one of her most popular performances. Beyonce is definitely a class apart from anyone else, but we simply are in awe of Disha's dancing prowess after watching the video.

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

"Wanted to make this for a very long time, just for fun, a tribute to my idol @beyonce," she wrote.

Not long ago, we also heard Disha was being trained by her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Tiger is probably the fittest among his lot, and nails whatever form of dancing he indulges in.  He definitely would be a good company for Disha.

On the work front, Disha is basking in the success of Baaghi 2. The film went on to be a blockbuster. Moving on, she has bagged a pivotal role in Salman Khan's Bharat. She is also essaying the lead role in Southern film Sanghamitra.

SHOW MORE
tags: #actress #Baaghi 2 #Beyonce #bharat #Bollywood #dance #Disha Patani #Instagram #performance #video

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All