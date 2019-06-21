Antara Kashyap June 21 2019, 11.51 pm June 21 2019, 11.51 pm

Actor Disha Patani has injured herself on the sets of a movie again. The actress, who had revealed that she injured her knee while shooting Bharat, has reportedly suffered injuries while shooting for her next film Malang. Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and is directed by Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend director Mohit Suri. The news broke when a source told an entertainment portal that Patani had suffered injuries but felt better after she got the needful medical treatment.

Talking to the portal, the source said, "Disha got hurt while shooting a sequence for Malang. The actress has received the required medication and she is better now. Disha will resume shooting as per schedule." Disha, who was last seen as a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's Bharat revealed that she had injured herself just days before she shot for the film. "As part of my prep, I had already learnt different kinds of skills like front and back flips. However, I hurt my knee just days before the shoot. I was doing a front salto [a flipping skill which includes a front or back tuck] during my rehearsal when I mistimed my landing and injured my knee. I was advised bed rest for the next few days and underwent deep tissue massages for relief. Luckily, I recovered [in time] for the shoot."

Besides Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2020. The film is a thriller produced by Luv Films and T Series. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, has reportedly signed Anees Bazmee's next opposite Kartik Aryan.