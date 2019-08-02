Soheib Ahsan August 02 2019, 8.51 pm August 02 2019, 8.51 pm

Fans of Disha Patani are familiar with her regular exercise schedules. The Bharat actress often shares videos from her workout on her Instagram profile. Nevertheless, her latest feat is something that even she is thrilled by. On Friday, Patani shared a video of herself successfully executing her first-ever front flip. In the caption, she expressed her satisfaction at having overcome her fear. The fear she is referring to is suggestive towards her knee injury that occurred on the sets of Bharat.

In Bharat, Patani portrayed a circus performer due to which she had to perform a number of acrobatic stunts. During one of them, she suffered a knee injury. In an interview with DNA, she talked about her role in Bharat stating that it has been one of the toughest things she had done. She added, "I injured my knee while shooting and still had to do the flips, dance, jump the fire hoops, etc. In fact, my knee has still not recovered!"

Going by her Instagram video though it seems that she has definitely recovered. Earlier in July, she had shared a video of herself executing her first backflip quite gracefully.

Bharat was Patani's third Bollywood film after M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2. Those two films seem to have been enough to prove her talent and going by her fitness regime she's just getting started. Going by all these flipping exercises, who knows we just might get to see her perform such flips in Mohit Suri's Malang. It is a romantic thriller starring Disha Patani alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. Well, everyone else better be careful because the flips just might cause an injury to someone else if not careful.