Disha Patani is NOT playing Salman Khan's girlfriend in Bharat. Read on

After Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar are reuniting for Bharat. After a long time, Salman will also team up with Priyanka Chopra. The two were last seen in Salaam-E-Ishq in 2007. However, starlet Disha Patani has also bagged a pivotal role in the film. Contrary to popular reports that suggest she has been paired opposite Salman, Disha does not play his girlfriend!

As per a report by BollywoodLife, Disha plays Salman's on-screen sister. For those who don't know, Bharat is an adaptation of a South Korean film titled Ode To My Father. In it, a common man goes through several large scale experiences. In the film, Shin Rin-ah plays Disha's role.

Disha, who happens to be a fan of Ali Abbas Zafar, was elated to joined Bharat cast. She narrated it as a dream come true experience. However, if reports are to be believed, then she was not the first choice for the role. Instead, the offer first went to Kiara Advani. For those uninitiated, Kiara is the niece of Salman's first girlfriend Shaheen Jaffery. She also had a meeting or two with the production team, but things did not work out.

Bharat is set to release on Eid 2019.