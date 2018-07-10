Disha Patani is troubled; is Salman Khan’s Bharat the reason?

Disha Patani sashayed into our hearts with the single Befikra and then stayed there with her demure act in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2. And now, the lady would soon be seen in a vintage avatar in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Any starlet would be ecstatic to get such a chance, right? But looks like the movie has increased Disha’s woes more than making her happy.

Reportedly, Disha is having quite some trouble in dishing out time for Bharat and in managing her time. The actress is also a part of a movie called Sangamitra.

As per reports, post the completion of his Da-Bangg Tour in the US Salman will commence shooting of the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film, which would be around July 12-13. But Disha won’t be able to join the team as she has already committed those dates to the makers of Sangamitra. Not that Disha is in a soup, she has asked her team to manage dates out and balance the work schedule of both her projects.

Talking about Bharat, the film will see Salman Khan and Desi girl Priyanka Chopra in the lead whereas Disha will be playing Salman’s sister and a trapeze artist in the film. The actress who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast has taken her role quite seriously and has already begun the practice for her character in the film.

Looks like though Disha is all geared up for Bharat, the dates are playing a villain here. We hope she manages her time well.

Well looks like Disha is all geared up for her film with Salman Khan but it’s the dates who’s playing villan here. And we hope she manages it and balances both her films simultaneously.