Disha Patani is your guide for today on how to rock an off-duty look with class

First published: June 12, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Updated: June 12, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

We all love to take fashion cues from our Bollywood celebrities, and if it is all about the millennial style, Disha Patani is surely on our list. Whether it's her feminine looking pink Patiala or her alluring and sexy range of beachwear, Disha has that young essence to fashion and we absolutely love it. From replacing heels with comfy sneakers to simple loops instead of fancy jewelry, Disha is an ideal fashion icon.

This time around, her Instagram gave us a glimpse of how the diva loves to be dressed in comfortable clothes. For an event, Disha opted for a maroon over-sized hoodie that she casually teamed with a pair of hotshots. Apart from pulling the comfy hoodie like a total pro, the Baaghi 2 heroine opted for quintessential white sneakers that grabbed all our attention. See below:

Apart from her cool off-duty shoes, we loved how Disha's makeup was all subtle. With a dewy layer, Disha opted for a tint of mascara and nude lip gloss. Letting her luscious tresses be, this is one look every fresher must definitely  bookmark it.

Surely, there is a lot to learn with regards to style from Disha as the actress is creating heatwaves in the industry with her fashion. And we are loving it!

