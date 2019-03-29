Bollywood Disha Patani makes a bold statement about pleasing people

Rushabh Dhruv March 30 2019, 12.45 am March 30 2019, 12.45 am

The so-called Calvin Klein girl of the internet, Disha Patani has been setting social media on fire with her back-to-back sexy pictures. Miss Patani will be soon be seen playing a key role in Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat. She is, undoubtedly, one of the most inspirational faces from B-town when it comes to style. Right from her airport looks, award looks to date time with her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, the girl certainly knows how to dress up. On Friday, Disha announced her new collaboration with a cosmetic product company and for the same, the actor was present at an event.

During the event, Disha was quizzed on being trolled on wearing makeup. To which the actor said, "I get trolled a lot. I always feel that people think that girls do makeup for other people, boys or whatever. But it is a very personal thing. We buy makeup for ourselves. I am wearing red lipstick, I am wearing for myself and am spending a lot of money to buy ...Hello, excuse me." Disha did not stop there but also added how we are the choice makers of our own lives and no one else. "It’s not for anyone. It doesn’t matter what people say about me. People have their own choices it's okay if they don’t like me. The most important thing is that we should like ourselves and we should be confident in whatever we do. We are not here to please anyone. Makeup is for me and feels good is for me."

Disha is setting fitness and style goals for all the millennials out there. Talking about her personal life, Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff. Tiger’s Dad happens to be veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and recently said that Disha has everything of being his daughter-in-law. Without naming her, Jackie had said, “She comes from a family of army officers, so she understands the value of discipline. Who knows they may get married in the future or remain friends for life, for now, they are just friends.”

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, which is slated to hit the silver screen during Eid this year.