Disha Patani OPENS UP about her relationship status with Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have always been in the news for the alleged affair, no matter the denials by both stars who state that they are just good friends. Add to it their amazing chemistry in the single ‘Befikra’ and their movie ‘Baaghi 2’, and your heart just sings for them to be together. Even though the two have never said the L word, they are spotted together multiple times, be it for a date or an outing.

But recently, in an interview to a tabloid, Disha opened up about her relationship with Tiger Shroff and said “I like to keep my personal life private and even if I was planning something, I would not share it. It’s things like, my car, my house and my life… that I would like to keep private.”

The actress further added, “He is a kind human being who never speaks bad about anybody and said that his goodness influences everybody around him, which also reflects on their work. He is a great role model.”

Well looks like Disha once again smartly dodged the question about Tiger Shroff. However, she did give some masala off to keep the rumour mills abuzz. Well, whatever you may say, we would definitely wait for the day you two will open up, if ever you do.