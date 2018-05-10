Disha Patani pulls off a stunning stunt, but don’t try this at home

Disha Patani is well known to be a fitness freak and the internet is obsessed with her abs. She is also an amazing dancer and in a new video shared on Instagram, the actress showed off her fitness prowess in a unique manner. The video is breaking the internet and while it’s indeed a mad stunt, we’d recommend you don’t try this at home.

The video shows Disha doing a headstand. Now that’s nothing special you say…but did you know she did it underwater? Stunned right? Disha is seen in a pool where she flips herself over and the upper part of her body is submerged. Only her legs can be seen sticking out of the water.

Though she was often trolled for her pictures in bikinis, she never shied away and does what she wants to. The pretty lady is quite active on social media and enjoys posting pictures and updates about her life. Just take a look! Right from her intense gym sessions to her rehearsals, her account is a logbook for everything she does.

Disha is relatively new in Bollywood with only two films to her name. Her last film Baaghi 2 with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff was a huge success at the box office. Disha had made her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.