Divya Ramnani June 13 2019, 11.24 am June 13 2019, 11.24 am

Disha Patani has always been the talk of the town, be it because of her films, her obsession with Calvin Klein or her regular outings with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. This time, however, she is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the Bharat actor was clicked post a dinner outing with the president of the Yuva Sena, Aditya Thackeray. What followed thereafter was a mess on the internet. Netizens didn’t only assume that the two are dating, but they also trolled Disha and Tiger Shroff by using film references like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

As a response to the same, Disha Patani, in her recent interview with HT, confessed that she doesn’t make friends based on their gender and there's nothing wrong in going on dinners and lunches with your buddies. The actor was quoted saying, “You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what’s wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don’t choose friends on the basis of gender. I don’t need to only befriend females.” We hope this brings an end to all the speculations!

Disha Patani and Aditya Thackeray post dinner:

Coming to Tiger and Disha, in the past, Disha revealed that she is trying to woo the Baaghi actor, but he is too ‘slow motion’. She said, “He's too slow motion, man. I'm been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. Now, I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed, but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice. What more can I do?"