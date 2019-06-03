Rushabh Dhruv June 03 2019, 4.46 pm June 03 2019, 4.46 pm

Every guy's crush - Disha Patani - is making waves because of her upcoming movie Bharat. But if there’s something other than her films that keep Disha's fans engaged, it has to be her Instagram feed. From some of the most sensual Calvin Klein posts to sharing her workout routine, Patani makes it a point to keep her followers hooked. The fact that Disha Patani is a fitness freak is not really a secret and she leaves no chance to flaunt her super-hot body. The babe has 21.7 million followers on IG and that's enough to prove her super social media reach.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, when the actress was quizzed about how her parents' reaction to her sultry photos on Instagram, the Bharat actor did not keep mum and answered it candidly. “I think they are cool with it. My parents have been extremely supportive of me. I’ve always shared the pictures I shoot with my family because I want to keep them in the know. My mother is on Instagram now, with a different name. She stalks me, so I don’t send the pictures anymore (smiles!),” Disha told the newspaper.

View this post on Instagram #Radha🦋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 25, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

Disha also spoke about how her father feels a little awkward with her alluring pictures. “I know they [parents] are watching me. They know it’s work, and I am not doing anything wrong. I am sure they are proud of me. Of course, my father feels awkward whenever I send my pictures on the family group. After all, he is a father,” she added.