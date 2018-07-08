Disha Patani steps out for a date with Tiger Shroff in a plunging number

What's a Saturday without a dinner date? What's a dinner date without a sexy dress to go with it? Well, that seems to be the melody ruling the hearts of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The couple (though they've never confirmed it) stepped out to catch dinner on Saturday night at a restaurant in Bandra. Disha sizzled in a long-sleeved, short blue dress that boasted of a plunging neckline some would only dream of wearing.

We love this bold yet casual look the Baaghi 2 star is sporting, but we must note that it's a sharp detour from her usual track pant, crop top, toned-abs exposing avatar. Even as we make a big deal of that neckline, Disha herself doesn't seem to make too much of the dress or the occasion. The actress teams the outfit with zero jewellery and a pair of plain vanilla Puma slides. Her blow dried long tresses swept to one side, Disha seems to have worn little or no make-up. Now that we've successfully moved on from her low-cut neckline, the dress itself is the definition of smart and subtle. The colour is rich and the almost hidden thin belt allows for an understated waist definition.

While Disha seems to have taken the time out to pick a nice dress for her date, her beau Tiger seems to have done no work at all. Like seriously, look at him! Black ganjis, black pants, black shoes. Surely it did reveal much of his beefed up body but c'mon Tiger, a little effort never hurt anybody!