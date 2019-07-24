Rushabh Dhruv July 24 2019, 5.32 pm July 24 2019, 5.32 pm

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who has managed to gather a huge fan following since she stepped into showbiz with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has tasted success in a very short time. While her films to quite a decent business at the box office, if there's something else that keeps her fans hooked, it is her Instagram feed. From posting some alluring pictures of herself clad in Calvin Klein attires to sharing fitness videos, Patani knows how to keep her fans hooked. The Baaghi 2 babe has more than 23 million followers on Instagram, which is enough to crown her a LIT babe on social media. Recently, we also see the actress posting a lot of videos which sees her performing somersault and backflips and boy she is surely one fitness freak to seek inspiration from.

But gymnastics is not at all easy and can cause injuries. In fact, Disha suffered from one injury too. Talking to Mid-Day, Disha revealed that she was once injured while training on concrete floors and had sustained a fall on her head. Disha said, “I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything.” But the girl still has the passion and mentioned that breaking bones is a part of the process. The Bharat star further added, “When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. Only when you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere.”

View this post on Instagram 🦖 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 16, 2019 at 7:16am PDT

Meanwhile, Disha Patani, who was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Bharat, will be next seen in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The is being directed by Mohit Suri.