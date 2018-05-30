Disha Patani to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Rohit Dhawan's next?

Baaghi 2 was a big success for Disha Patani as well as Tiger Shroff. While Tiger already bagged a role in Student of the Year 2, Disha picked up a role in the upcoming period film Bharat, which also stars Salman Khan. But now reports have emerged that Disha has got a role opposite Hrithik Roshan.

🤠🏝 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 28, 2018 at 9:47pm PDT

Reportedly, the new film will be directed by Dishoom and Desi Boyz director Rohit Dhawan and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A source speaking to a portal said that Rohit has been working on a script for a long time and Hrithik is on board with it. The hunt is on to get the leading actress. The team reached out to Disha.

🐳🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on May 27, 2018 at 10:15pm PDT

“The paperwork hasn’t taken place yet. But the initial talks have happened and from the looks of it, the actress has given her nod. Things will be finalised by next month and an official announcement is slated to happen in June or July,” said the source.

GQ nights. A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on May 26, 2018 at 9:55am PDT

And the journey begins...#Super30 A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:12pm PST

Work on the film is expected to start by the end of this year as Hrithik is currently busy with other projects. Speaking about Hrithik’s packed schedule, the sources said that the actor is currently working on Super 30. “Once that movie wraps up, he will begin shooting for the YRF movie that stars Tiger Shroff along with him. That is expected to wrap up by year-end. Post that Hrithik and Disha will begin work on this movie,” added the source. The film is expected to release next year.