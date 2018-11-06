Bollywood Disha Patani trolled for sporting a sports bra with a lehenga, actress disables comments Murtuza Nullwala November 06 2018, 9.20 pm November 06 2018, 9.20 pm

Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the hottest actors we have in the industry. She has a great body and doesn’t shy from flaunting it. Disha, on occasions, has posted pictures in bikini and lingerie on her Instagram. Recently, she posted a picture to wish her fans Happy Diwali. Unfortunately, she was trolled thanks to what she was wearing in the picture.

So, instead of a blouse, Disha opted to wear a sports bra giving her look a funky touch. She looked damn hot and her picture surely set the temperatures soaring. But the picture didn’t do go down well with our sanskari folk on Instagram. Disha was trolled and bashed left and right.

Thanks to the backlash she faced on Instagram, Disha decided to disable the comments section on the picture. So, nor you can you see the comments that were made and neither can you comment on it.

A smart way to stay away from the negativity. We're just glad that Disha didn’t delete the picture.

Talking about her movies, Disha will be seen in Salman Khan's Bharat that is slated to release on Eid next year. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover and Tabu.