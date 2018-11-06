image
Wednesday, November 7th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
bharatBollywoodDisha PataniEntertainmentHappy DiwaliInstagramSalman Khantroll
nextHappy Diwali 2018: Bollywood has solutions towards a pollution free celebration
ALSO READ

Bharat: Salman Khan's look revealed in these LEAKED pictures

Karwa Chauth 2018 special: Will Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra fast for their significant others?

Exclusive: Tiger Shroff turns protective of Disha Patani as fan gets too close