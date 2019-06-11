Priyanka Kaul June 11 2019, 9.33 pm June 11 2019, 9.33 pm

Walt Disney Animation Studios has dropped yet another trailer for Frozen 2. The first teaser-trailer came out somewhere in mid-February and made the biggest number ever for an animated trailer at 11.6 million in the first 24 hours. The first part of the movie, Frozen, was the highest- grossing animated movie of all time and won an Oscar for the Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for Let It Go. After the announcement for the sequel came in 2015 and the movie went on the floors in September 2017 and people have been eager for the movie to hit the theatres.

The story is about two sisters, Anna and Elsa. The trailer to the sequel tells us how Elsa (Idina Menzel) will find out the reason for her magical powers. The reason will be discovered with the help of her sister and friends Kristoff, Sven, and Olaf.

Check out the trailer of Frozen II here:

The trailer opens with a sequence where Elsa is seen struggling to cross a wrathful sea, using her magical powers. Twitterati seems to be hinting that it is, in fact, about climate change.

Was having a pretty bad day but then saw that Frozen 2 appears to be a high fantasy adventure in which Elsa single-handedly combats global climate change — Steph (@elite4steffi) February 13, 2019

What has also caught the eye of the netizens, among other things, is the significance of the floating diamonds. They can be seen floating in the trailer for a few seconds and guesswork has started.

Also for Frozen 2, I'm so curious about these diamond things, why Elsa is travelling across the ocean (which btw the animation looks phenomenal!), why Sven and Kristoff are leading a pack of reindeers, among other things. — ZainR (@ZainR) February 13, 2019

“You must find the truth,” one of the wise trolls can be heard warning Anna. “Go north, across the enchanted lands, and into the unknown. But be careful. We always feared Elsa’s powers are too much for this world—now we must hope they are enough.”

Also, Elsa and Anna have sported a new look. In the previous short animations that came out after the original movies, namely Frozen Fever and Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, and merchandise featured the new outfits.