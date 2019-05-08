Divya Dutta gets bodyshamed on Instagram, shuts a troll in style

Ranjini Maitra May 08 2019, 6.25 pm May 08 2019, 6.25 pm

As much fame as the internet can bring, it is not always a comfortable space for public figures, especially women. Apart from the fact that netizens are always trying to know more about the lives of their favourite stars, the likes of trolls and shamers seem to be growing in number every day. Actor Divya Dutta recently encountered one such troll, passing on uncalled and unnecessary judgment on her body. But instead of shying away, the actor hit back.

It so happened that Divya came across the comment on her Instagram post and decided to respond immediately. And why not? Gone are the times when we had neither a say nor the ownership on our own bodies. Quite sure the man must have regretted being a creep, afterward.

"Respecting women and treating them right is something that needs to be taught at home and school and when you still don't learn, make them stand in the middle of the road and teach them," the actor later said, talking about it.

Divya, vocal about social issues and a healthier environment for women, has earlier taken active initiatives to introduce children to good touch and bad touch. She recently met kids who are taken care of by an NGO that works with underprivileged children and discussed with them how to identify good and bad touches.