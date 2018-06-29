Divya Dutta on Sexual harassment: Names will come out from Bollywood too, but it will take a few years

The #MeToo movement brought many Hollywood celebs under the scanner of sexual harassment, both as victims and abused. While the shock didn’t wear off, whispers were being heard in Bollywood too, though no one dared speak directly. The good thing was that actors and actresses came forward and spoke about the existence of casting couch and the menace of it. And now, Divya Dutta has something which you may want to lend your ear to.

The 40-year old Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actress while addressing college students in Mumbai addressed the topic of sexual harassment in Bollywood.“Sexual harassment exists in Bollywood too. Names will come out from Bollywood too, but it will take a few years.”

Adding to the topic, Divya said, “Naming and shaming people, when it comes to sexual harassment, doesn’t help. Yes we are not naming people because it doesn’t take you anywhere. You have to be aware, you need to learn how to say no,” she said.

The National Award winning actress also spoke on the widely discussed topic in Bollywood, Nepotism which made headlines last year after Kangana labelled Karan Johar as the flag bearer of the same in Bollywood. “Maybe nepotism affects the first two roles you get but after that it is your own journey. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, some of the biggest names and so-called outsiders as well.”