Diwali 2018: From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, a glimpse of best dressed celebs!

Diwali parties in Bollywood have always been star-studded affairs. Just like every year, B-Town stars turned hosts in their extravagant Diwali parties this year (2018) too. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Varun Dhawan among others, the lavish parties saw the tinsel town stars oozing glamour in their jaw-dropping outfits! Let’s have a run through of the best dressed celebs who brightened up the Diwali bashes in 2018.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli:

One picture of them together and we are floored. As usual, the two slayed in their respective outfits and made for a picture perfect moment. While Anushka went for a beige-coloured saree with a heavy neckpiece, hubby Virat chose an asymmetrical churidar-kurta combination.

Karan Johar:

Karan was seen twinning with his little munchkin Yash in a black kurta with multicoloured floral embellishments and white pyjamas. The father-son duo looked adorable beyond words! And we must say, the filmmaker has enthralled us with his fashion statement once again.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt made it difficult for us to take our eyes off her all-black ensemble! The actor teamed up her sleeveless blouse with a long skirt embroidered with red roses and a glittery duppata, looking magical!

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

When it comes to raising the hotness meter, Bebo tops the list! The Bollywood Begum flaunted her toned figure with a heavily embroidered lehenga and looked no less than a bomb! Why so hot?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal:

The swoon-worthy photos of the much-in-love couple can make us fall in love with them over and again. Varun opted for a black sherwani this Diwali and looked dapper, whereas Natasha dazzled in a silver lehenga.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra:

Shilpa was seen in a breathtaking white ruffle saree and she matched it with classy diamond jewellery adorning her wrist and fingers. Much wow! On the other hand, her better half Raj Kundra looked his best in a navy blue traditional kurta. Little Viaan looked as cute as a button in black and white combination.