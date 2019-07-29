Onkar Kulkarni July 29 2019, 1.50 pm July 29 2019, 1.50 pm

Netflix's hit series Sacred Games' season 2 is set to drop online. The last season of the show that featured Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui garnered much love from the viewers. However, did Saif's family members watch the show and enjoy as much? "Kareena (Kapoor Khan) and Sara (Ali Khan) both have seen the show. Although, I don't think they both have followed Sacred Games like other people (fans) have. But that okay. After all, I haven't done it for them to watch (laughs)," informs Saif.

Saif is excited to be a part of the new season which he says is even more thrilling. He opens up, "The narrative gets faster as the show is nearing conclusion. Earlier it was just sleeping pills, now there are drugs. There's all the more drama, sex, violence, nightmares etc." Unlike the last season which had Saif being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, this time around it is Masaan fame Neeraj Ghaywan who is at the helming end of Saif's part. Speaking about working with Neeraj, Saif says, "He is such a wonderful person."

He further adds, "Neeraj is very sharp as a director. At times he even corrects me saying that you are complaining, but the situation requires the character to react angrily. He is one of the nicest people I have worked with. He brings out the best in me. He is more sensitive as a person. Thus the atmosphere on the sets is very polite and creative."