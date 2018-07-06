Do you know Priyanka Chopra had an American accent while growing up?

Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra after making her mark in Bollywood set her course towards west and made her presence felt there too. The actress is now a global icon and is known across the world for her work. However, she is often trolled for the accent that she picked because of her long stay in the US. But, do you know the actress earlier too had the accent and she had to unlearn it for her beauty pageant?

Sabira Merchant, who trained Priyanka for the home beauty pageant, revealed in an interview to Mumbai Mirror how the actress worked hard to get rid of the American accent she had acquired while studying abroad. "She had that kind of a nasal twang. I told her if she was going to represent India, she could not come across as a Yankee sounding person. You have to sound Indian in front of the crowd or at least you should get a global English accent and not American English," she said adding that Priyanka's American accent back then was "honest."

Sabira Merchant explained: "It was an honest American accent which she had picked up naturally. Nothing was put on. When you are that young, you are impressionable and you pick up the accent you are hearing all around you."

Sabira also revealed that how young Priyanka worked really hard to compete. She said that Priyanka followed her to Mumbai's SNDT University (where Ms Merchant was teaching then) for her queries. "I would be like, 'Now Priyanka we have done enough work. You can relax, you are okay.' And she would say, 'No, no, just one more question.' She was so bent on improving herself. She was so keen that it was just unbelievable.

