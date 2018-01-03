Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a secret son?

We all know that Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are married with one child, Aaradhya. But a man from Andhra Pradesh begs to differ. The 29-year-old man claims Aaradhya isn’t Ash and Abhi’s only child, the other one is him. Sangeeth Kumar says he was born to Aishwarya 6 years before she bagged the Miss World crown in 1994.

"I was born to her by IVF in London in 1988. I was brought up in Chodavaram from age three to 27. I was with my grandmother Brinda Krishnaraj Rai's family at the age of one and two in Mumbai. My grandfather Krishnaraj Rai died in April 2017, and my uncle's name in Aditya Rai,” Sangeet told media.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya

He could not prove his bizarre claims though, because his relatives destroyed them. Kumar went on to add that his so-called parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek have separated and now his ‘mother’ lives separately.

"My mother got married in 2007 with Abhishek Bachchan and she is separated, living alone. I want my mom to come and live with me in Mangaluru. It’s already 27 years since I separated from my family, I miss her a lot," he told media outlets.

According to India Today, he did not speak up earlier because he was "manipulated" by relatives. He believes he could have returned to his mother earlier. “Due to lack of information, I could not come to my mother, so now I got all clarity. Ultimate thing is I want my mom," said Sangeeth.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is busy shooting for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's musical comedy Fanney Khan opposite Rajkumar Rao and Anil Kapoor.