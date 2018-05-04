Does Amitabh and Rishi’s 102 Not Out merit a trip to the theatre? Find out

102 Not Out is a film that has garnered immense interest ever since its announcement. It’s a film that brings legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor together in a single frame after 27 long years. The film is a coming-of-age story which is as endearing as it is relatable. The story revolves around 102-year-old Dattatraya Vakharia, played by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, living with a mission to add zest to his depressed 75-year-old son, played by Rishi Kapoor. Director Umesh Shukla once again found inspiration in a play and went on to make this film based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati drama. But is it worth 107 minutes of your weekend, let’s find out.

NDTV

This is a patchy fare that is only mildly diverting despite the best efforts of two veteran actors at the top of their game.

Hindustan Times

Are the two veterans worth it? Definitely. They form the soul of 102 Not Out and its youthful exuberance. Rishi Kapoor has an upper hand though.

Gulf News

While it may not shake you to the core, the film has the power to put a smile on your face as you watch the Vakharia men learn a thing or two in the sunset of their lives.

Khaleej Times

It is a pity that although Umesh Shukla did manage to bring two veteran actors together with much promise, '102 Not Out' dwarfs in terms of delivery. It is a wasted opportunity.

The beauty of the film is that none of its pitfalls eventually matter. The movie wins you over with its innocence and simplicity. Bachchan and Kapoor's effortless performances, coupled with their intoxicating screen presence make this movie worth watching.