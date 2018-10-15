DollyKittyFirstLook: Konkona and Bhumi to start a REBELution with this one

There’s a growing fondness for female-centric films that is bringing about a much-desired change in the film business. Lipstick Under My Burkha was one such film that broke free of societal norms as four women, confined to familial boundaries embark on a quest to achieve their innate desires. While that movie turned out to be a game-changer in several ways, here comes another one, this time with two female leads in the form of Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

Alankrita Shrivastava and Konkana Sen Sharma are collaborating with Ekta Kapoor for this movie titled, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Ekta shared the first look on her social media pages. The movie is currently in its filming stage. The poster is pretty interesting as we see both the female leads with their faces in open cages, sort of hinting to break free. We love the tag-line - ‘Join the REBELution’. It perfectly gives away the desired message.

As much as we have been fond of Lipstick Under My Burkha, we are anticipating another firecracker of a female-centric film with this one. Hope it kickstarts a new revolution.​