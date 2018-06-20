DON’T MISS: A video of little Janhvi Kapoor presenting an award to Shah Rukh Khan

Late actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is currently the talk of the town. The actress is currently gearing up for her debut film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The makers of the film recently released the trailer, which garnered wide appreciation. But here’s something more to reveal about the actress. Little Janhvi Kapoor once presented an award to Shah Rukh Khan in an award ceremony and the adorable video of the same is ruling the internet!

In the video, adorable 5-year-old Janhvi is seen standing on the stage with father Boney Kapoor and Preity Zinta. She’s even lifted up to the mic to announce the award. How cute!

King Khan won the best actor award in 2002 for his movie Devdas and went on to plant a kiss on Janhvi’s cheeks after receiving the award. Aww!

Janhvi’s film Dhadak, which is an adaptation of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat, is scheduled to hit the screens on July 20. Well, being in the limelight is nothing new for Janhvi. She has spent years being by her mother’s side and recently grabbed the headlines for making her debut on the cover of Vogue magazine.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Zero, which will also feature Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film is slated to release on December 21, 2018.