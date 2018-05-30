Don’t miss! The reprised version of Tareefan is soothing to the ears

The first song from Veere Di Wedding to hit the internet was Tareefan. Sung by Badshah, the track featured Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Showcasing these four divas in their most gorgeous form, Tareefan became an instant hit among the youth. A party anthem of sorts, Tareefan fever grabbed one and all. And hey, look what we have here. We have got our hands on the reprised version of this song and it is as good as the original.

The reprised version has been composed and sung by YouTube sensation Lisa Mishra and composed by Qaran. This version has acoustic guitar playing in the background. Unlike the party number, this one is quite soothing to the ears. Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha are a part of this video and so is producer Rhea Kapoor. In a black and white video, these divas can be seen enjoying the process of creating the reprised version.

It is sweet and can definitely remind you of your BFF. On your next trip with your BFF, we bet this number will be on the top of the playlist.

Veere Di Wedding is slated to release on June 1 and will be clashing with Sonam Kapoor’s brother Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi.