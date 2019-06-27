Divya Ramnani June 27 2019, 1.20 pm June 27 2019, 1.20 pm

One vividly remembers the Indian cricket team’s marvellous victory during the 2002 NatWest series, where our men in blue defeated the team of England in their own backyard. Apart from their impressive performances, if there’s any other memory from the match that still remains afresh in our minds, it has to be Sourav Ganguly and his iconic celebration. Remember how an over-enthusiastic Ganguly took off his jersey and swirled it in the air on the Lord’s balcony? Of course, you do!

Now, get ready to relive this epic moment on the silver screen as filmmaker Abhinay Deo is all set to come up with a sports drama based on the moment. His film, titled Doosra, will showcase the impact of Sourav Ganguly on the youth of India. The first look poster of the film is out too and it features a girl, who is gazing through an open window, while the background has a picture of former skipper Sourav Ganguly from the match. Doosra stars Plabita Borthakur, who rose to fame with Lipstick Under My Burkha, in the lead role and her character will be narrating a multi-layered story in the film.

Check out the first look poster of Abhinay Deo’s Doosra here:

A film that is very special to me. #Doosra - the story of India's iconic 2002 victory as seen through the eyes of a young girl. Story & screenplay by my friend Agnello Dias. Executive producers Masha & Rohan Sajdeh. Stars Plabita Borthakur Ankur Vikal Krishna gokani samidha guru pic.twitter.com/ajvCsk49OX — Abhinay Deo (@AbhinayDeo) June 27, 2019

Abhinay Deo, in his statement, said, “Sourav Ganguly marked the end of an era, the end of the submission. His one move at the NatWest final was so powerful and brought such a huge paradigm shift in our thinking. This film captures this through the life of a girl living in a patriarchal family suppressed by society and societal obligations. The poster of the film is only the first look. There are several more layers that audiences will understand once they watch the trailer.”