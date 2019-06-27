Divya Ramnani June 27 2019, 9.26 am June 27 2019, 9.26 am

It was on Wednesday that filmmaker Karan Johar teased fans with a cryptic announcement of his upcoming venture. But for the intelligent people that we are, we decoded that it is going to be a sequel to his 2008 gay comedy, Dostana. While the first part starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles, this one’s is all set to get amped up with some of the most desired millennials of Bollywood. We are talking about Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Yes, you read it right!

Now, the Takht filmmaker, in his latest statement, has sealed the deal with both Janhvi and Kartik in the lead roles. While Janhvi impressed fans with her spectacular performance in Dhadak, Kartik, after his stint in Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, has been unstopable. In fact, he has now bagged some big films alongside almost all the newcomers; Sara, Ananya and Janhvi! Talking about the third name, it is going to be a male newcomer, who will be completing this hilarious love triangle. Dostana 2 also marks the directorial debut of Collin D’Cunha.

Check out Karan Johar's official announcement for Dostana 2 here:

Putting all speculations on rest, KJo expressed his excitement saying, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2.”