Divya Ramnani July 03 2019, 11.51 pm July 03 2019, 11.51 pm

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of the super iconic Sridevi, but she has managed to establish her own identity in the film industry. It was Karan Johar’s Dhadak that marked her big Bollywood debut alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film opened to some exceptional reviews, thus bringing Janhvi Kapoor at the top of her game. Talking about her next, the 22-year-old has been roped for Dostana 2, which is a sequel to Dostana (2008) and co-stars Kartik Aaryan. It was only recently that the filmmaker made an official announcement on Dostana 2.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on being a part of this film. She further expressed her happiness on how Bollywood is now normalising the subject of homosexuality through films. She said, “I'm just really excited to be a part of this film (Dostana 2)! Not just because of what it’s trying to say but also because the story is just so much fun. I’m happy we’re talking about this subject more and more in cinema and normalising it."

Have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post on Dostana 2 here:

Earlier, in his official statement, Karan Johar stated, “I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him. We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2.”