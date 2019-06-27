Darshana Devi June 27 2019, 8.56 pm June 27 2019, 8.56 pm

After the successful Dostana, starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, fans have eagerly waited for the makers to come up with a sequel of the film. There have been endless speculations as to who would star as the lead cast in it since then and finally, Karan Johar has put all the rumours to rest. To our surprise, KJo announced Dostana 2 early on Thursday along with the revelation of a fresh new pair to star as the leads, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. But it looks like someone here is the happiest for Kartik. Guess who?

We’re talking about Sara Ali Khan, who seems to be more excited than anybody else for her crush! On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram to share details of his film and added that ‘a suitable boy’ is to complete the trio soon. His Aaj Kal co-star was quick to express her excitement and congratulated him, saying that the film is going to be LIT! As expected, her comment has made her fans go nuts, gathering over 8k likes and 200 replies in just 6 hours!

Take a look at Sara’s comment on Kartik’s post here:

Sara Ali Khan's comment on Kartik Aaryan's post

Meanwhile, KJo is also looking forward to his collaboration with Kartik. “I am excited to take the franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi! This is our first film at Dharma with Kartik and we are very excited to work with him. I can’t wait to create some desi boy and girl madness with Kartik and Janhvi. We will also be introducing a new male lead in this film and Collin makes his debut as a director with Dostana 2,” he said in a statement.