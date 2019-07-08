Priyanka Kaul July 08 2019, 10.13 am July 08 2019, 10.13 am

Looks like the wait for Dostana 2’s second male lead is finally over. The movie, which is a sequel to the 2008 flick, had been in the buzz for quite some time as the slot for a parallel lead with Kartik Aryan couldn’t be finalised. While earlier reports suggested Rajkummar Rao or Siddharth Malhotra will be playing the gay character, a new face has finally sealed the deal. Fateh Randhawa, son of Vindhu Dara Singh and Tabu's nephew has been cast for the role.

Son of former actress Farah Naaz and nephew of Tabu, Randhawa will make his debut with this project. His father Vindu Dara Singh confirmed the same. In an interview with follo.in, the actor said, “My son is now coming as a hero. We used to think we are the only ones who know how to act. But when we saw him, we were dumbfounded. Fateh has just turned 19, but he's very dedicated. You know how Farah and Tabu are, he's being prepared absolutely well.”

Singh further added that it makes sense to go into acting if you know it and have already chosen it as your career choice. He added, “It's but sensible. If you know you have to go into acting, it's better to not waste time here and there and go straight for it.” He further added, “And he will be a rock star. The way he acts, I can't believe he's my son! He has probably one among the category of Tabu, who is one of the finest actors.”

Recently, it was also reported that Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor have not been paired opposite each, but will be seen playing on-screen brother and sister.