Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 1.05 pm August 15 2019, 1.05 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana is literally one of the most versatile actors we could have ever asked for. The National Award Winner, who won our hearts with his last film Article 15 will next appear in a completely different Avatar. He will appear in a comedy called Dream Girl, where he will play a boy who can speak in a female voice. When this boy takes a job as a telecaller and chats with men and a woman using the disguise of Pooja, they fall in love with him. This comedy of errors is a sure shot entertainer, and the makers of the film are doing their best to ensure our interests are spiked. On the occasion of Raksha Bandha, Ayushmann Khurrana urged his fans to celebrate a 'No Pooja Day.'

Taking to Twitter, the film's producers, Balaji Motion Pictures posted a video of Ayushmann where he asks fans to not call Pooja but call their brothers and sister instead. It is a hilarious pun, as Rakhi celebrations are auspicious and people do pray. Draped in an orange Saree, Khurrana asks all Pooja lovers to maintain 'one hand distance'. The No Pooja Day campaign is a hilarious way to spike people's interest in the film, whilst telling them to spend time with their family and not talk to a raunchy telecaller.

Check out the video below:

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Ayushmann opened up about the process of shooting for Dream Girl. "I had to deliver 25 percent of my dialogues in a woman's voice. Since I come from a radio background, it's easier for me to modulate my voice. I have spent years behind the mic, mimicking different people. Raaj had given me the references of a few men, who prank people by talking like a woman. I studied those videos extensively."