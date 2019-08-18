Soheib Ahsan August 18 2019, 9.41 am August 18 2019, 9.41 am

Ayushmann Khurrana has earned his way into the hearts of Bollywood’s audiences. He always provides entertains fans on the big screen in a variety of unusual films. His next upcoming film Dream Girl will see him pretend to be a girl at a call center. In the film's trailer, he could be seen voicing Pooja in a number of places. What impressed fans most was the melodious voice of Pooja. It seems that some fans thought that the voice of Pooja was provided by an actual woman. On Sunday, Ayushmann took to Twitter to share a picture of himself dubbing for Dream Girl. In the tweet, the actor even stated that he himself was the voice for Pooja as well.

Dream Girl follows the story of Ayushmann Khurrana who enjoys taking up female roles in plays. His ability to alter his voice to sound like a woman being the main reason for this. He eventually uses his talent to get a job at a call center. His antics as Pooja then attract a lot of fans to the call center. Things start to get problematic as Pooja's fans begin to fall in love with her while Ayushmann tries to not get caught as the person behind Pooja's voice.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet below:

Jo Pooja ki aawaaz aapne trailer mein suni hai woh meri apni hai. Shukriya #DreamGirl pic.twitter.com/Qcg08eo2P6 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 17, 2019

Talking to Midday earlier he had revealed that 25 percent of his dialogues in the film were in Pooja's voice. Ayushmann also revealed that being from a radio background made it easy for him to modulate and alter his voice. Well, it seems people have trouble believing that considering Ayushmann had to mention it through the tweet as well. Hopefully, the film will convince people who find this hard to believe.

Check out the trailer of Dream Girl:

The film's primary cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Vijay Raaz. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. Dream Girl is set to hit the big screens on September 13.