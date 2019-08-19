Soheib Ahsan August 19 2019, 3.49 pm August 19 2019, 3.49 pm

Diversity is a word that perfectly describes Ayushmann Khurrana's journey throughout Bollywood. The Vicky Donor actor has undertaken a variety of unusual roles and will be seen in an even more unusual one soon. His next role on the big screen will be in Dream Girl where he will be seen disguising his voice as a woman's. The film's trailer was recently released and gave fans a good laugh. According to Khurrana, it seems that even he had a good laugh at the script when he first heard it according to his statement to Mumbai Mirror.

Talking about the script Ayushmann Khurrana stated that Dream Girl happens to have one of the funniest scripts he has ever come across. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror he said, "It has the funniest script I have ever heard. I laughed out loud during the narration." It seems director Raaj Shaandilyaa has written quite the film with Nirmaan Singh to have made such an impression on Ayushmann Khurrana.

That's not all, Khurrana also feels that the script is a fresh and unusual one. He admitted that even he had never had the chance to play a role like this one, "That’s a first even for me, I have three to four different looks. The protagonist's ability to speak in both male and female voices is the film's core." Khurrana had also revealed earlier that almost 25 percent of his dialogues in the film were in a woman's voice. Nevertheless, this was not a problem for him. Khurrana claimed that he comes from a radio background which is why he was familiar with the practice of altering his voice and therefore had no trouble voicing a woman for Dream Girl.

Watch the trailer of Dream Girl: