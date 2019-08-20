Soheib Ahsan August 20 2019, 5.19 pm August 20 2019, 5.19 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana has reached new levels of entertaining audiences and this new record continues to rise. Fans were awed after the release of Dream Girl's trailer. Watching Khurrana alter his voice to sound like a woman has been entertaining even more than his roles in the past. The film's newest song Dil Ka Telephone only adds to this. The song sees Ayushmann Khurrana dance around like a young girl in love for the first time. His performance in this song definitely has our hearts ringing.

The three-minute song first opens to Ayushmann Khurrana on a call as Pooja. On the call, he asks Pooja's admirer to sing a song for her. the shy admirer hesitates and instead asks Pooja to sing which Khurrana does not hesitate to do. The song's lyrics are focussed on giving the impression that Pooja is head over heels in love with her admirers. They revolve around sleepless nights and even see Pooja referring to herself as the Laila to her admirer's Majnu. The song's lyrics are aided by Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky dance moves as a girl in love. The setting of the song is another plus point as we get to see Khurrana singing and dancing throughout his day as he shaves and works. All this goes on with Khurrana hiding his job and phone conversations from his father who is oblivious to all of it.

Listen to Dream Girl's Dil Ka Telephone here: