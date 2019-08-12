Every time Ayushmann Khurrana suits up for a new role, he gives fans a performance to remember. It seems that he will be doing that for his next role as well. The Andhadhun actor had earlier shared his first look from the film in which he could be seen draped in a saree. On Monday the film's trailer was released. The trailer follows the story of Ayushmann who enjoys voicing women on various platforms much to the displeasure of his father. What happens next as a consequence of these skills is an absolute laugh riot.
Watch the trailer of Dream Girl below:
The two minutes forty-second long trailer starts with Ayushmann playing the role of Sita in a play. This is followed by him being berated by his father (Annu Kapoor) for always portraying women wherever possible. Nevertheless, Ayushmann isn't stopped by this as he gets a job at a call center for his ability to disguise his voice as a woman. What follows is Ayushmann having a lot of fun as he attracts a number of admirers as a girl named Pooja. The fun gradually starts taking dangerous turns as his admirers begin fighting over Pooja. Nushrat Bharucha makes a small appearance in the trailer as Ayushmann's love interest.
Earlier in an interview with Midday, Ayushmann had revealed that around twenty-five per cent of his dialogues in the film had been in a woman's voice. He had also stated that this was not a problem for him as he had come from a radio background and therefore has no trouble modulating his voice. The film is written and directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. Dream Girl is set to hit the big screens on September 13. Until then who knows what form the film's promotions may take. Better be careful when you answer your phone.Read More